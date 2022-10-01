Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

