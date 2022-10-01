Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

