Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 1,183,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

