Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 5,172,913 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

