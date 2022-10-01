Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,574,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after buying an additional 1,801,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,112,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,066. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.