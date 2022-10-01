HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $6.46 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00033524 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HAPI Profile

HAPI launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

