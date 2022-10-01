Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $51.00. Approximately 1,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Hanover Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

Further Reading

