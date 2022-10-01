Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 opened at €154.20 ($157.35) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.11 and its 200-day moving average is €145.45.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

