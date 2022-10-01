GYSR (GYSR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $614,412.92

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $614,412.92 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
GYSR Coin Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
