GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

