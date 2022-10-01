Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

