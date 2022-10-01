Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 4.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $51,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

