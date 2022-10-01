Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

KTB opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

