Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

TKR opened at $59.04 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

