Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

