Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
