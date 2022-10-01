Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 94 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.