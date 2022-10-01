Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00273763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016983 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002495 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004018 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

