Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GFAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 516,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

