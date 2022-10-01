Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GUZOF traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of 1.18 and a 1-year high of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.52.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

