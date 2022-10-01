Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.15

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.68). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.72), with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

Gresham Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.07. The firm has a market cap of £118.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14,200.00.

About Gresham Technologies

(Get Rating)

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.