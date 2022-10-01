Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.28. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024 ($6,070.57). In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,243 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). Also, insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,200 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57).

