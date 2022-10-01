Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 8776721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.19. The company has a market cap of £331.50 million and a P/E ratio of -35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

