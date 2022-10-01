Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gravity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 374.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

