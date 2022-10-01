G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Down 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About G&P Acquisition

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

