GoWithMi (GMAT) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

GoWithMi (GMAT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One GoWithMi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $36,361.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoWithMi

GoWithMi’s genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com.

GoWithMi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application.GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology.”

