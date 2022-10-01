Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIX stock remained flat at $9.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $2,405,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $21,685,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

