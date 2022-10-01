Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 732,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

