Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.