GoByte (GBX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $46,236.75 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

