Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 944,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

Get Globant alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $187.08 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.