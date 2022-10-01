GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $175,103.06 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $175,103.06 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00275657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00771830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00607944 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

