Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

