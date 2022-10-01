GET Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,865.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. GET Protocol has a market cap of $17.48 million and $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,302.23 or 0.99992328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064706 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00065146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082926 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.