Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading Up 0%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Generation Hemp Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Generation Hemp had a negative net margin of 1,191.09% and a negative return on equity of 15,656.36%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

