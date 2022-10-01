General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,658. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.