General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %
General Electric stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,658. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
