Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.19% of Generac worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Cowen began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.