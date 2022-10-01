Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.64

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 5304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

