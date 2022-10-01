Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

