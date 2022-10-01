Gameswap Price Up 2.9% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

