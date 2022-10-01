GamerCoin Market Capitalization Hits $13.21 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $13.21 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin was first traded on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

