GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 580,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,245,000 after buying an additional 450,952 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

