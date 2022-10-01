GAM Holding AG Takes $8.68 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 957,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
NYSE:YMM opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
Full Truck Alliance Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
