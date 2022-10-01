GAM Holding AG Sells 4,109 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $56.87 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.04.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

