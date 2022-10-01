GAM Holding AG Sells 14,280 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

