GAM Holding AG Purchases 1,040 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.