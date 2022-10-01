GAM Holding AG Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

