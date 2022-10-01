GAM Holding AG Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,862 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $219,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,931. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

