GAM Holding AG Has $39.85 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,575 shares during the period. PTC comprises 2.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.32% of PTC worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

