GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $42.00 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

